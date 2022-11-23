Slay the Holidays with Absolut’s Gone-Viral Nikolas Bentel Handbag

Absolut collabed with designer Nikolas Bentel to make a limited-edition handbag inspired by the Absolut Espresso Martini, and it is perfect for the holidays.

This indulgent, one-of-a-kind gift is sure to get the attention of any room in seconds.

TV star and Absolut ambassador Garcelle Beauvais was among the first to get her hands on one, and she wore it to her effortlessly chic “Mini Soirée.”

You, too, can don the handbag and look chic for the season. Get yours when it goes on sale Black Friday!