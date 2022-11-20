Award Shows November 20, 2022

American Music Awards 2022 — Winners List

The complete list of 2022 American Music Award winners:

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the Year: Elton John & Dua Lipa “Cold Heart - PNAU Remix”

Favorite Touring Artist: Coldplay

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Favorite Male Pop Artist: Harry Styles

Favorite Female Pop Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group: BTS

Favorite Pop Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Pop Song: Harry Styles “As It Was”

Favorite Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist: Taylor Swift

Favorite Country Duo or Group: Dan + Shay

Favorite Country Album: Taylor Swift “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite Country Song: Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Hip-Hop Album: Kendrick Lamar “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers”

Favorite Hip-Hop Song: Future ft. Drake & Tems “WAIT FOR U”

Favorite Male R&B Artist: Chris Brown

Favorite Female R&B Artist: Beyoncé

Favorite R&B Album: Beyoncé “Renaissance”

Favorite R&B Song: Wizkid ft. Tems “Essence”

Favorite Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Latin Artist: Anitta

Favorite Latin Duo or Group: Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin Album: Bad Bunny “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favorite Latin Song: Sebastián Yatra “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite Rock Artist: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Rock Song: Måneskin “Beggin’”

Favorite Rock Album: Ghost “Impera”

Favorite Inspirational Artist: for KING & COUNTRY

Favorite Gospel Artist: Tamela Mann

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist: Marshmello

Favorite Soundtrack: “ELVIS”

Favorite Afrobeats Artist (NEW): Wizkid

Favorite K-Pop Artist (NEW): BTS

