Grammy Nominations 2023: The Complete List

Getty Images

The 2023 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!

The nominees were announced with the help of Jimmie Allen, Nate Burleson, Gayle King, Luis Fonsi, Ledisi, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Smokey Robinson, Olivia Rodrigo, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., Dan + Shay and Cyndi Lauper.

The 2023 Grammys will be held on Sunday, February 5, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+.

See the list below:

Album of the Year

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Un Verano Sin Ti,” Bad Bunny

“Renaissance,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“In These Silent Days,” Brandi Carlile

“Music Of the Spheres,” Coldplay

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Record of the Year

“Don’t Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige

“You and Me on the Rock,” Brandi Carlile feat. Lucius

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Song of the Year

“ABCDEFU,” Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger (Gayle)

“About Damn Time,” Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin and Theron Makiel Thomas (Lizzo)

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film),” Liz Rose and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“As It Was,” Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles (Harry Styles)

“Bad Habit,” Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby and Steve Lacy (Steve Lacy)

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant and Christopher A. Stewart (Beyoncé)

“Easy On Me,” Adele Adkins and Greg Kurstin (Adele)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Just Like That,” Bonnie Raitt (Bonnie Raitt)

Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi and JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Moscow Mule,” Bad Bunny

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy

“About Damn Time,” Lizzo

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Don't Shut Me Down,” ABBA

“Bam Bam,” Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran

“My Universe,” Coldplay and BTS

“I Like You (A Happier Song),” Post Malone and Doja Cat

“Unholy,” Sam Smith and Kim Petras

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Voyage,” ABBA

“30,” Adele

“Music Of The Spheres,” Coldplay

“Special,” Lizzo

“Harry’s House,” Harry Styles

Best Traditional Vocal Pop Album

"Higher," Michael Buble

"When Christmas Comes Around…," Kelly Clarkson

"Dream of Christmas (Extended)," Norah Jones

"Evergreen," Pentatonix

"Thank You," Diana Ross

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé

“Rosewood,” Bonobo

“Don’t Forget My Love,” Diplo & Miguel

“I’m Good (Blue),” David Guetta & Bebe Rexha

“Intimidated,” KAYTRANADA feat. H.E.R.

“On My Knees,” RUFUS DU SOL

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Renaissance," Beyonce

"Fragments," Bonobo

"Diplo," Diplo

"The Last Goodbye," ODESZA

"Surrender," RUFUS DU SOL

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

"Between Dreaming and Joy," Jeff Coffin

"Not Tight," DOMi & JD Beck

"Blooz," Grant Geissman

"Jacob’s Ladder," Brad Mehldau

"Empire Central," Snarky Puppy

Best Rap Performance

“God Did,” DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy

“Vegas,” Doja Cat

“Pushin P,” Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug

“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd and GloRilla

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Beautiful,” DJ Khaled feat. Future and SZA

“Wait For U,” Future feat. Drake and Tems

“First Class,” Jack Harlow

“Die Hard,” Kendrick Lamar feat. Blxst and Amanda Reifer

“Big Energy (Live),” Latto

Best Rap Song

“Churchill Downs,” Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow and Jose Velazquez (Jack Harlow feat. Drake)

“God Did,” Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts and Nicholas Warwar (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)

“The Heart Part 5,” Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar and Matt Schaeffer (Kendrick Lamar)

“Pushin P,” Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass and Jeffery Lamar Williams (Gunna and Future feat. Young Thug)

“Wait For U,” Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke and Temilade Openiyi (Future feat. Drake and Tems)

Best Rap Album

“God Did,” DJ Khaled

“I Never Liked You,” Future

“Come Home the Kids Miss You,” Jack Harlow

“Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” Kendrick Lamar

“It’s Almost Dry,” Pusha T

Best Comedy Album

“The Closer,” Dave Chappelle

“Comedy Monster,” Jim Gaffigan

“A Little Brains, A Little Talent,” Randy Rainbow

“Sorry,” Louis C.K.

“We All Scream,” Patton Oswalt

Best R&B Performance

“Virgo’s Groove,” Beyoncé

“Here With Me,” Mary J. Blige feat. Anderson .Paak

“Hrs & Hrs,” Muni Long

“Over,” Lucky Daye

“Hurt Me So Good,” Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Do 4 Love,” Snoh Aalegra

“Keeps On Fallin’,” Babyface feat. Ella Mai

“PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA,” Beyoncé

“’Round Midnight,” Adam Blackstone feat. Jazmine Sullivan

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J.Blige

Best R&B Song

“Cuff It,” Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers and Raphael Saadiq (Beyoncé)

“Good Morning Gorgeous,” Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson and Tiara Thomas (Mary J. Blige)

“Hrs & Hrs,” Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston and Justin Nathaniel Zim (Muni Long)

“Hurt Me So Good,” Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan and Elliott Trent (Jazmine Sullivan)

“Please Don’t Walk Away,” PJ Morton (PJ Morton)

Best R&B Album

“Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe),” Mary J. Blige

“Breezy (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

“Black Radio III,” Robert Glasper

“Candydrip,” Lucky Daye

“Watch the Sun,” PJ Morton

Best Progressive R&B Album

"Operation Funk," Cory Henry

"Gemini Rights," Steve Lacy

"Drones," Terrace Martin

"Starfruit," Moonchild

"Red Balloon," Tank and the Bangas

Best Music Video

“Easy On Me,” Adele

“Yet to Come,” BTS

“Woman,” Doja Cat

“The Heart Part 5,” Kendrick Lamar

“As It Was,” Harry Styles

“All Too Well: The Short Film,” Taylor Swift

Best Alternative Music Album

“We,” Arcade Fire

“Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You,” Big Thief

“Fossora,” Björk

“Wet Leg,” Wet Leg

“Cool It Down,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Best Alternative Music Performance

“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” Arctic Monkeys

“Certainty,” Big Thief

“King,” Florence + The Machine

“Chaise Longue,” Wet Leg

“Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius

Best Country Solo Performance

“Heartfirst,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Something in the Orange,” Zach Bryan

“In His Arms,” Miranda Lambert

“Circles Around This Town,” Maren Morris

“Live Forever,” Willie Nelson

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Wishful Drinking,” Ingrid Andress and Sam Hunt

“Midnight Rider's Prayer,” Brothers Osborne

“Outrunnin' Your Memory,” Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert

“Does He Love You - Revisited,” Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde

“Going Where the Lonely Go,” Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

Best Country Song

“Circles Around This Town,” Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris and Jimmy Robbins (Maren Morris)

“Doin' This,” Luke Combs, Drew Parker and Robert Williford (Luke Combs)

“I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From the Vault),” Lori McKenna and Taylor Swift (Taylor Swift)

“If I Was A Cowboy,” Jesse Frasure and Miranda Lambert (Miranda Lambert)

“I'll Love You Till The Day I Die,” Rodney Crowell and Chris Stapleton (Willie Nelson)

“'Til You Can't,” Matt Rogers and Ben Stennis (Cody Johnson)

Best Country Album

“Growin' Up,” Luke Combs

“Palomino,” Miranda Lambert

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville,” Ashley McBryde

“Humble Quest,” Maren Morris

“A Beautiful Time,” Willie Nelson

Best Rock Performance

“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams

“Old Man,” Beck

“Wild Child,” the Black Keys

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile

“Crawl!,” Idles

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck

“Holiday,” Turnstile

Best Rock Song

“Black Summer,” Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers)

“Blackout,” Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates (Turnstile)

“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth (Brandi Carlile)

“Harmonia's Dream,” Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel (the War On Drugs)

“Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman (Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck)

Best Rock Album

“Dropout Boogie,” the Black Keys

“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello and the Imposters

“Crawler,” Idles

“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly

“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne

“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon

Best Metal Performance

“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost

“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth

“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse

“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne feat. Tony lommi

“Blackout,” Turnstile

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

"Positano Songs," Will Ackerman

"Joy," Paul Avgerinos

"Mantra Americana," Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders

"The Passenger," Cheryl B. Engelhardt

"Mystic Mirror," White Sun

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Rounds (Live),” Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist

Track from: New Standards Vol. 1 (Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens)

“Keep Holding On,” Gerald Albright, soloist

“Falling,” Melissa Aldana, soloist

Track from: 12 Stars

“Call of the Drum,” Marcus Baylor, soloist

“Cherokee/Koko,” John Beasley, soloist

Track from: Bird Lives (John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band)

“Endangered Species,” Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist

Track from: Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival (Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding

Best Jazz Vocal Album

"The Evening: Live at APPARATUS," The Baylor Project

"Linger Awhile," Samara Joy

"Fade to Black," Carmen Lundy

"Fifty," The Manhattan Transfer With the WDR Funkhausorchester

"Ghost Song," Cecile McLorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

"New Standards Vol. 1," Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens

"Live in Italy," Peter Erskine Trio

"LongGone," Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

"Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival," Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding

"Parallel Motion," Yellowjackets