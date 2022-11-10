Getty Images

Katy Perry spoke to “Extra’s” Alecia Davis at the 2022 CMA Awards, just days after celebrating her 38th birthday!

She gushed over how daughter Daisy is her “present forever” and revealed she takes great pride in making school lunches.

Katy noted, “I have a residency in Las Vegas and I get to literally drop her off at preschool and then go play a show in Las Vegas. I come back late, like maybe 11:30 or something, I still make her lunches… I feel so much pride in cutting off the ends of the sandwiches with a full face of, like, sweaty makeup in my robe. It’s such a science.”

Perry called Daisy her “light,” saying, “I get so much from her and, like, my sense of value.”