Jimmy Kimmel to Host the 95th Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars in 2023!

Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner will executive produce the show. It will be an extra-special night for the Kimmel household: his wife, Molly Kearney — a co-head writer on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” — also joins the team as an executive producer.

This will be Jimmy’s third time hosting, after helming the event in 2017 and 2018.

The 54-year-old joked, “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honor or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

Weiss and Kirshner added, “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage. We know he will be funny and ready for anything!”

Kimmel’s hosting gig comes on the heels of Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer sharing duties last year. That show proved to be more challenging after the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars slap.

The ceremony was host-less in 2019 and 2020.