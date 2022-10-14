Why Kathy Hilton Doesn’t Regret Calling Lisa Rinna a Bully (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kathy Hilton appeared at BravoCon 2022 after clips went viral of the icy “RHOBH” reunion.

“Extra” spoke with Kathy, who revealed where things stand between herself and her sister, Kyle Richards, after the tension between the two stemming from Kathy’s alleged meltdown in Aspen. She said, “We’ve been texting… so that’s nice.”

She stressed, “We’re family.”

When asked about Lisa Rinna getting involved, Kathy commented, “I never, ever, ever should have apologized… She was saying, ‘I get ya, you’re preaching to the choir…’ and agreeing with me… I did say something I shared. I certainly didn’t say what she says I said… I will not let that go.”

Kathy called Lisa “the biggest bully in Hollywood” at the reunion. As for Lisa getting booed onstage today, Kathy said, “That’s unfortunate.”

When asked if she regrets calling Lisa a bully, Kathy answered, “No, I don’t… She is a bully. She bullied everybody, and I think that is just the worst.”

Kathy stressed that she has a problem “when ladies don’t support ladies.”