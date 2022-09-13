Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Sweet Family Story About the Queen (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph took home the Emmy for her work as Barbara Howard on the hit ABC show “Abbott Elementary,” and captivated viewers with her acceptance speech.

After her name was announced for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Ralph took the stage and performed a powerful passage from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.”

“Extra” was with Ralph at the Hulu after-party, where she reflected on her win and that inspiring speech that brought down the house. Explaining what she was feeling, Ralph said, “Right now, every wonderful thing you can imagine because I stood up there and I held this thing real high saying, ‘This is what it looks like to keep on moving forward, don't ever give up on yourself, and make sure that you stand up for yourself — be your own best cheerleader.’”

Earlier in the night, before her big win, Ralph was on the red carpet with “Extra’s” Adam Glassman. The “Abbott Elementary” star shared a personal story about the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the future of the monarchy. Adam asked, “How do you think the monarchy should go forward?”

Ralph said, “My Auntie Carolyn was a lifetime teacher, and one of the great things she did was invite the Queen of England to her school, Bunker Hill School in Washington, D.C. Not only did the Queen come, but the Queen sipped tea and poured it, too. So, to the royal family, change is about to come for you all and I hope you are up for the change, because it's going to be good for you and the rest of the world… and we say to the Queen, ‘You rest in peace, lady, because you lived a good life. And I know because you went to D.C. Thank you!’”