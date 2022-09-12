Zendaya Goes Hollywood Glam in Black Valentino Gown for the Emmys

NBC

Zendaya was turning heads at the 2022 Emmy awards!

Before hitting the red carpet, the “Euphoria” star gave fans a sneak peek of her look on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “I’m on my way🖤 Emmys 2022.”

Zendaya looked Hollywood glam in the gorgeous black floor-length Valentino gown featuring a strapless neckline and matching black headband.

She completed the look with Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace in white gold with over 17 carats of diamonds, diamond ring, and a pair of diamond studs.

The actress credited Law Roach for styling her, Tony Medina for her hair and Sheika Daley for her makeup.