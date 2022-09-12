Award Shows September 12, 2022
Zendaya Goes Hollywood Glam in Black Valentino Gown for the Emmys
Zendaya was turning heads at the 2022 Emmy awards!
Before hitting the red carpet, the “Euphoria” star gave fans a sneak peek of her look on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, “I’m on my way🖤 Emmys 2022.”
Zendaya looked Hollywood glam in the gorgeous black floor-length Valentino gown featuring a strapless neckline and matching black headband.
She completed the look with Bulgari jewelry, including a necklace in white gold with over 17 carats of diamonds, diamond ring, and a pair of diamond studs.
The actress credited Law Roach for styling her, Tony Medina for her hair and Sheika Daley for her makeup.
Zendaya made history as the youngest actress to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role as Rue in “Euphoria” back in 2020. Now, she’s up for the same award.