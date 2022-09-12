Jason Bateman Accidentally Stepped on Lizzo’s Emmys Gown — See Her Priceless Reaction

Getty Images

Lizzo was a red-ruffled dream at the 2022 Emmys, but her tulle dress created a little obstacle for Jason Bateman on the red carpet.

E! News caught the moment on camera when Jason accidentally stepped on her train. See her priceless reaction below!

The moment happened as they headed into the show, where Lizzo went on to win her first Emmy.

The singer got emotional as she accepted an Emmy for her show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.”

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media,” she said. “Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me. If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I would be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but bitch, it’s going to have to be you.”

