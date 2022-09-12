“Hacks” star Jean Smart was a vision in white on the red carpet of the Emmys, where she was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman spoke with Smart, who plays stand-up comic Deborah Vance, a name that Harry Styles uses when he checks into hotels.

Jean is a fan of Harry, and would “love” for him to star on “Hacks.” She said, “I have actually never met the man, but we have communicated through Olivia [Wilde] and he couldn’t be sweeter. I went to see the show, he is really an entertainer and I would love to work him.”

When asked about her upcoming movie “Babylon,” Smart teased, “People are going to go nuts over this movie.”

As for her second nomination for “Hacks,” Jean said, “I’m excited. Once you have the first season under your belt, then you have your second season under your belt and people actually liked it… you relax a bit.”