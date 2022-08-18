LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj & Jack Harlow to Emcee 2022 MTV VMAs

Getty Images

LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow are teaming up to emcee the 2022 MTV VMAs!

The three artists will be on hand to announce this year’s performances, presenters, and winners, and the show hints they will be putting a unique twist on the traditional hosting fans have seen in years past.

LL is not only a past winner for Best Rap Video in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out,” he also took home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. Nicki is a five-time VMA winner, and this year’s Vanguard Award recipient. She’s also up for Best Hip Hop Video and will perform on the show. Harlow is tied for most nominations this year with seven, and he’s set to make his VMAs solo debut performance.

Other performers taking the stage include Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Lizzo, Kane Brown, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco.

Leading up to the show, fans can vote for their favorites here!