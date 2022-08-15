New Details About Teddy Ray’s Sudden Death

MTV

Over the weekend, news broke about comedian Teddy Ray’s death at age 32.

Now, TMZ reports Ray died from an apparent drowning.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office told the outlet that they were called to a private residence in Rancho Mirage, California, where Ray was found floating in a swimming pool.

Ray was pronounced dead on the scene. Foul play is not suspected.

An autopsy has been performed to determine the official cause of death.

Ray is well-known on the Internet for his outrageous routines. He was on Season 8 of "Wild N' Out" (2017), appeared on "Pause with Sam Jay" (2021), and was a host of MTV's "Messyness" (2021).

Sadly, Ray's final Instagram post was a joyful celebration of his 32nd birthday. "Abbott Elementary" creator and star Quinta Brunson commented, "Heartbroken. Gonna miss you teddy."