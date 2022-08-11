Savannah Guthrie Documents Hectic Morning After She Oversleeps and Nearly Misses ‘Today’ Show

Savannah Guthrie nearly missed the “Today” show this morning after oversleeping “big-time”!

She documented her hectic morning on Instagram Stories as she headed into the studio at 6:34 a.m. ET ahead of the show’s 7 a.m. start time.

Guthrie rushed to hair and makeup where “miracle workers” were able to get her camera-ready in just 15 minutes.

At “6:54 am-ish” Savannah was walking onto set, saying, "This is a miracle. I'm going to make it!"

She got there just in time to join Craig Melvin for the local news tease.

Savannah reminded the audience Hoda Kotb had the day off, and Craig quipped, "You almost had the morning off as well," adding, "Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!"

Guthrie later shared a text she got from her husband Mike Feldman that said “You made it AND you look hot.” She added the caption, “Nomination for husband of the year.”

She also included a video of herself earlier in the morning rushing up the stairs, and included Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" and the caption, "I'm late, I'm late for a very important date."