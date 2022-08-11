Kane Brown to Make History as First Male Country Artist to Perform at VMAs

Kane Brown will grace the Toyota Stage at the 2022 MTV VMAs!

His performance of “Grand” marks the first time in VMA history a male country artist has performed at the show.

According to MTV the lead-in to his piece will feature a road trip from NYC to New Jersey, where the show is being held at Newark’s Prudential Center. Fans can also look forward to mixed reality technology during his act.

Kane is in good company. J. Balvin, Marshmello, Khalid, Anitta, and Panic! At The Disco are also slated to take the stage at this year’s show.

Leading up to the show, fans can vote for their favorites here!