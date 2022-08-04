‘The Bachelor’ Alum Jacqueline Trumbull Calls Off Destination Wedding

“The Bachelor” alum Jacqueline Trumbull has a change of heart about her relationship with fiancé Paul Seli.

On Wednesday, Trumbull announced that she called off their wedding, which was supposed to take place in Lisbon.

Along with posting a series of photos of her with friends, she wrote on Instagram, “A deep thank you to all my wonderful friends and family — and even my advisor! — for coming out to Portugal even though I chose to not get married and end my relationship.”

While she called it a “difficult time,” she added, “Almost all my wedding guests came out and showered me with love and support. It was an incredibly moving week. It was also beautiful to see all these people I’d known separately fall in love with each other. I have the most brilliant, funny, thoughtful friends and family who made what could have been a terrible memory into one of love and joy.”

Jacqueline didn’t explain what led to the split, but she seemingly hinted at the breakup days ago.

Along with photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Throwback to Sintra, Portugal, where things were supposed to go differently. My life would be very different now if Sintra had gone according to plan. I've often found greater happiness through thwarting plans and knowing when to step off the path.”

When a follower asked if she’ll reveal what happened, she answered, “Not a gratuitous gossip podcast on what happened. Just the emotional side of it from my perspective. I have no desire to hurt him or air dirty laundry.”

Paul has also posted a cryptic Instagram, too.

Days ago, he posted a video of himself playing the piano. He wrote on Instagram, “I've had some really hard personal issues over the past month or so, have been waking up anxious, eating very little, and getting stuck in ruminative thought loops. Suffice it to say that the past month has been somewhat hellish.”

“I've been here before (in my late teens, and then again in my early 30s), and I'll get out again. And one of the best strategies for my recovery is to paint and write music; and they're both helping me tremendously,” he revealed. “Never underestimate the ability for art to provide catharsis and healing. It's my savior.”

In December, Paul popped the question to Jacqueline after two years of dating.

At the time, she gushed, “I thought we were going to an art gallery to film some b roll, which made sense because I'm doing a painting for the documentary. So I'm all mic'd up, and we start walking around looking at art, when suddenly I see a painting that looks a lot like Paul's style (he is an artist). Then I see the signature. This creepy feeling comes over me, because no one is answering me when I start fumbling around in confusion "wait... that really looks like Paul's art. That's exactly like his signature." Then, he walks out from around a corner and proposes. I'm floored (he's supposed to be in Durham, and he is SUCH A GOOD LIAR he really had me thinking he was going to propose in January in Durham.”