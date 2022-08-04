Kim Kardashian Calls ‘Painful’ Tummy-Tightening Procedure a ‘Game Changer’

Instagram

Kim Kardashian is sharing the secret behind her tight tummy!

The star shared a pic of her visibly red belly on Instagram Stories while undergoing a Morpheus8 laser treatment.

Kim wrote, "This is a game changer!!! I did morpheous [sic} laser to tighten my stomach @drghavami's spa @gpsaesthetics,” adding, “I think this is my fave laser, but it’s painful lol but worth it!”

According to InMode, the company behind the Morpheus8, the procedure is a minimally-invasive treatment using microneedling and radio frequency to smooth and tighten the skin.

“The Kardashians” star is also focused on her overall health, even sharing the bone density and body fat results of a recent body scan with her hundreds of millions of followers.

The 41-year-old revealed on Instagram Stories that mobile company BodySpec came out to her house for the seven-minute scan.

Instagram

Kim posted in all caps, "YOU HEAR THAT?!?!!! MY BONES ARE STRONGER THAN 93-97% OF PEOPLE," while showing the results of her Bone Report.

The report also revealed Kim has lost weight in the past year. In May 2021, her total body fat percentage was 25%, and now her body fat is down to 18.8%.

Instagram

Kardashian had previously lost 16 lbs. ahead of the Met Gala to controversially slip into the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

In June, during an interview with the “Today” show, she addressed backlash over losing the weight so fast, saying, “I looked at it like a role, and I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me.”