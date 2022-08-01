Gina Rodriguez & Joe LoCicero Expecting First Child

Splash News

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has a bun in the oven!

Over the weekend, Rodriguez announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero, 35.

Celebrating her 38th birthday, Gina posted a video montage, which included her holding a positive pregnancy test.

Instagram

She wrote on Instagram, “This birthday hits different.”

After seeing her post, her “Someone Great” co-star Brittany Snow wrote, “Yaaaaaay my love!! So much love for you THREE.”

Her “Jane the Virgin” co-star Jaime Camil, who played her dad, wrote, “My heart is bursting for you two.”

The news comes three years after Gina and Joe tied the knot in front of their close friends and family.

Gina and Joe met on the set of “Jane the Virgin” in 2016. That same year, she expressed wanting children “so bad,” telling Ellen DeGeneres, “I don't want the whole process, I just want one to arrive, like the stork conversation. I could adopt, right? Yeah, I just might do that. I definitely want to adopt."