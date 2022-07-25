Jonathan Majors on Being Marvel’s New ‘Big Bad’ Kang (Exclusive)

Jonathan Majors plays Kang in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.”

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Majors, who described his character Kang as “big” and “bad.”

As for what to expect from the new movie, Jonathan teased, “There will be conquering, as he is Kang, the conqueror.”

Jonathan was happy with the reception to the film at Comic-Con, saying, ‘It’s a great homecoming. It’s my first Comic-Con.”