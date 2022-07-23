'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Trailer Thrills Comic-Con

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's much-anticipated "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" debuted a full trailer at San Diego Comic-Con Friday, offering a brand-new look at Sauron, a balrog, and orcs... oh, my!

During a panel, moderator Stephen Colbert — a big fan of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy world — said, "Reading Tolkien is swimming in deep water."

Amazon Prime Video

Adding to the power of the event, Amazon decked out the hall in which it was held with wrap-around screens and a sound system that shook the place!

Colbert needled co-showrunner Patrick McKay for details. According to Variety, McKay told fans he was most excited for audiences to see Sauron (nobody knows who plays the part yet) "invoking the One Ring for the first time."

Exec producer and co-showrunner J.D. Payne said it would be "the downfall of Númenor."

Watch the trailer: