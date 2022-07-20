How Steph Curry’s Family Helped Him Prep for the ESPYS

ABC Television

Tonight, basketball superstar Steph Curry is hosting the 2022 ESPYS!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with Curry on the red carpet, where he shared how he prepared for the big night and how his family helps keep him calm and collected.

Of his pregame ritual, Curry commented, “It’s very similar to how I approach the game; like, I don’t really listen to pregame music at all. It’s more so knowing that you’re prepared and what you put into it to be successful out there whatever the opportunity is.”

Steph also noted that “spending time with the fam” helps since they keep him “calm” and “collected.” He added, “They give me perspective on why this all matters.”

Curry’s kids were excited for him to host and “see Daddy onstage do well.” He commented, “I’m gonna try to deliver for them.”

As for hosting, is anyone off limits? Steph answered, “Nobody’s off limits… Pick some targets out specifically, but I think a lot of it is just… having fun and knowing where I go with it. It might be surprising, but it’s from the heart.”