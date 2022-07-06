Watch Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie & Christian Bale in First ‘Amsterdam’ Trailer

Taylor Swift is back on the acting scene!

Swift is featured in the new star-studded trailer for David O. Russell’s new movie “Amsterdam.”

She is joined in the trailer by Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers and Anya Taylor-Joy.

In the footage, Swift is seen wearing a black dress and veil.

“Amsterdam” has been described as an “original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history."

Taylor’s past acting movie credits include “The Lorax,” “The Giver,” and “Cats.”

Swift has also tried her hand at directing. She helmed the short film for her single “All Too Well,” which stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink.

Last month, she shared at the Tribeca Film Festival, “It would be so fantastic to write and direct something, you know, a feature. I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate and with a crew that was relatively small and just a really solid crew of people that I trusted."