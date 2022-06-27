Chadwick Boseman Left No Will — Here Is How His Assets Will Be Divided

New details have emerged regarding Chadwick Boseman’s estate.

The late “Black Panther” star died in 2020 after a secret battle with colon cancer, but left no will.

His widow Taylor Simone Ledward was named administrator of his estate, and now Radar Online has details on how his millions will be divided.

According to court docs obtained by the site, Ledward has asked that the finances be divided evenly between herself and Chadwick’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman.

She is also asking to be reimbursed $47,000 for Boseman’s funeral costs, which included a mausoleum crypt at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, South Carolina, and mausoleum crypts for his parents.