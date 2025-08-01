Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest.

On Thursday, Osbourne was buried on the grounds of his home in Buckinghamshire, England.

Ozzy’s private funeral was attended by his Black Sabbath bandmates, his guitarist Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, and Slipknot’s Corey Taylor.

Marilyn wrote on X, “Today we laid to rest a beloved friend. I am eternally grateful that you let me into your life Ozzy. Your inspiration and love will always be with me. Thank you Sharon and family for a reverent, beautiful ceremony. Your legacy lives on.”

According to The Sun U.K., Metallica frontman James Hetfield, Yungblud and Elton John were also in attendance.

A source told the outlet, “Ozzy’s service was a beautiful tribute. As well as tears, there was laughter.”

“Everyone at the service just wanted to support Sharon and the kids, it has been an awful time,” the insider added. “Toasts were raised, memories were shared — it was a very fitting goodbye.”

The friend noted, “Ozzy wanted his final place of rest to be at home, and he is buried at a beautiful point on the lake… There was another floral tribute which spelt out ‘Ozzy’ that was placed by the fountain on the lake.”

Calling it an “emotional” day, the source revealed, “Pictures of Ozzy were dotted throughout the house and a photograph of him was given to everyone who attended to take home with them.”

Earlier this week, Ozzy’s widow Sharon and their kids Jack and Kelly attended a funeral procession.

Variety reports they rode in Ozzy’s hearse as it made its way down Broad Street to the Black Sabbath bridge. Purple flowers spelling out “Ozzy” could be seen on the car.

The family got out of the car to take in the outpouring of love from fans in the form of messages, flowers, and more.

A tearful Sharon held her children’s hands as she took in the makeshift memorial, at one point flashing Ozzy’s signature peace sign. During the stop, fans chanted, “Ozzy, Ozzy, Ozzy, oi, oi,oi!,” and, “Thank you, Ozzy!”