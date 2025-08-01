Nick Cannon Says Becoming a Girl Dad Changed His Player Ways (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nick Cannon chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about “NickCannon @ Night,” which puts a new spin on old-school relationship advice call-in shows and reimagines the late-night show in a more interactive way.

He shared, “I wanted to make it more experiential based off of the landscape and the platforms that we have where people can actually call in and talk to you and so it's really like a cool environment and a cool space to talk about love, sex, and relationships.”

How far does the show go? Nick said, “We are definitely going there. We going all the way to the end of the rainbow. I would like to say I'm not the one giving advice. I'm giving insight… just for purely comedic relief. I'm always joined by a professional, whether it's a doctor, a therapist, or a clinician that can actually give expert advice and I'm just there to crack jokes and share my own experiences as well.”

Cannon emphasized he’s always an open book about his own experiences, including the fact that he used to be a player, which changed with fatherhood.

He said, “When you have five daughters and you're like, ‘All right, I at least want to be able to be true and honest,’ but like I can't live the same life that I've always been living and attempt to right my wrongs in that sense of where like hopefully my daughters learn from my mistakes and not date people like their dad."

The star also gave his take on the dating world, teasing, “I think everybody's about to start dating robots. Between AI and the technology of making things we are definitely in the ‘Total Recall’/‘Terminator’-era where people are just sick of humans and they going to design the love that they want… I joke, but we are like right there.”

Nick also shared his thoughts on love at first sight and what makes for a lasting relationship.

He said he “absolutely” believes in love at first sight, adding, “It's chemical though… when your endorphins and someone else's energy kind of collide, I think you should act on it. I think you should dive deep into it,” however, he said, “I don't know if love at first sight always equates to longevity.”

As for longer relationships, Nick explained, “The best type of love is when it just naturally and gradually happens and that usually will have longevity because you didn't rush into anything. As they say, fools rush in.”

Plus, Nick, who has a degree in criminology and has studied the judicial system, shared some thoughts on the Diddy trial.

He said, “It is very reminiscent of things like the O.J. Simpson trial and even… the Menendez brothers because once it becomes a spectacle and everyone has an opinion… you almost lose a lot of the legality and the litigious approach of what this judicial system is actually set up for. So, it's interesting when we all get a say in it and it's the court of public opinion.”