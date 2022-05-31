'Trapper John, M.D.' Actor Charles Siebert Dies at 84

Getty Images

Charles Siebert, an acclaimed stage actor most famous to TV audiences for "Trapper John, M.D.," died May 1 of COVID pneumonia, THR reports. He was 84.

Siebert was born March 9, 1938, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Studying acting at Marquette University, his first work and success was onstage, doing regional theater. He was a charter member of San Francisco's esteemed American Conservatory Theater, and made his Broadway debut in 1967 in "Life of Galileo." He also appeared in the 1968 musical "Jimmy Shine" with rising star Dustin Hoffman, "The Gingerbread Lady" (1970) with Maureen Stapleton, "The Changing Room" (1971), "Sticks and Bones" (1971), "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof" (1974), and many off-Broadway shows.

He made TV appearances in the '60s, including playing Dr. Peter Murphy on the soap "Search for Tomorrow" (1969-1971). He was later Dr. Wally Matthews on "As the World Turns" (1972-1974).

Siebert's film debut came with the horror film "Blue Sunshine" (1977), followed by "Coma" (1978), and "...And Justice for All" (1979), but he made his greatest impact on television.

After a short run on the racy series "Husbands, Wives & Lovers" (created by Joan Rivers) in 1978, he continued as a recurring character on "One Day at a Time" (1977-1979) before landing his signature role, playing snobby Dr. Stanley Riverside on "Trapper John, M.D." for 151 episodes (1979-1986).

Along with his stage work, he appeared on the pilot "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" (1987), which was retooled — and which lost his character in the process — as "Saved by the Bell," and in the feature "Eight Men Out" (1988).

Segueing into direction, he made his last TV appearances on episodes of "Murder, She Wrote" (1987 & 1994) and provided voices on "Xena: Warrior Princess" (1996-1997).