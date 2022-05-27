Explore Australia’s Tropical Region, from the Great Barrier Reef to the Rainforest

Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman and Hugh Jackman call Australia home, and if you are planning a trip Down Under, “Extra’s” Renee Bargh has you covered!

Renee is giving viewers an inside look at Port Douglas in Tropical North Queensland, featuring the Great Barrier Reef and more.

First up, the Daintree Ecolodge featuring 15 beautiful luxury “treehouses,” tropical cuisine, a wellness spa, and yoga sessions on the waterfall deck.

For the explorers out there, a trip to the Daintree Rainforest with Walkabout Cultural Adventures is a must.

The Daintree is the oldest surviving tropical rainforest on the planet, predating the Amazon.

Of course, a trip to Port Douglas wouldn’t be complete without heading out on a luxurious sailing experience on the Great Barrier Reef.