Sterling K. Brown Reflects on Emotional End to ‘This Is Us’

“This Is Us” is coming to an end, and Sterling K. Brown is opening up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about saying goodbye.

At the time, Sterling was preparing for his last day of shooting, and shared, “We have had several people who have wrapped already… the young ladies who play my daughters just wrapped last week… and each time there’s a li’l something that happens to my face…”

He anticipated it being particularly hard filming his last scene with Susan Kelechi Watson, after playing married couple Randall and Beth Pearson. “Sue, my TV wife, like, when we have our last scene... ah, dude…” Jenn told him, “You’re going to be crying,” and Sterling agreed, “It will be ridiculous.”

One ridiculous moment that went viral this season was when the cast did the wobble in between takes at Kate’s wedding.

Brown took credit, dishing, “I was like, ‘Ya know what we could do? We could do the wobble,’ and everybody's like, ‘What’s the wobble?’” The rest is history! He added, “We had a good time.”

The star is also doing some good works and helping others impacted by cancer.

Sterling lost his uncle to pancreatic cancer, so Jenn asked what has been instrumental to his grieving process. He said he’s “adopting an attitude that it is not the end. There is something we can do, which is one of the reasons I partnered with Mastercard, who has partnered with Stand Up to Cancer… and made an easy way for everybody to give.”