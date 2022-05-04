World-Renowned Pat McGrath Dominates Met Gala Beauty: Plus Win a Gift!

The stars brought style and sophistication to this year’s Met Gala, and the biggest night in fashion calls for the best makeup in the game by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath.

Her iconic makeup line, Pat McGrath Labs, was seen on star after star walking the Met steps, from Vanessa Hudgens, whose skin glistened with the Highlighter and Balm Duo, to Sarah Jessica Parker, who rocked a rosy cheek with Divine Blush.

Plus, let’s not forget “Bridgerton” star Nicola Coughlan, who served Gilded Glamour porcelain skin with the help of Sublime Perfection Foundation.

If you’re looking for perfect glowing skin like the stars, try Pat McGrath Labs’ first-ever skincare product Divine Skin Rose 001 Essence, which boosts moisture and revitalizes skin for a smooth luminous glow. It’s available in stores and at PatMcGrath.com this Friday. Plus, you can enter below for your chance to win a bottle for yourself.