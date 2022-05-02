Your Backyard Could Be Nate Berkus & Jeremiah Brent’s Next Project!

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent are encouraging families to spend more time outside!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the hosts of HGTV’s “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” who are teaming up with The Outsideologist Project from the makers of Claritin® to help kids develop a lifelong love of being outside.

The project offers amazing ideas for family activities outside so everyone can enjoy the mental and physical health benefits being outdoors provides, and Jeremiah told Jenn, “It’s so important, whether it’s a picnic in the park” or “walking and being outside.”

Fans looking for a backyard makeover to revamp their own outdoor space won’t want to miss the sweepstakes from The Outsideologist Project, running through July 7.

Nate explained, “There's a sweepstakes where one family will receive a prize of $10,000 to redo their outside play activity space… and we will consult with them on the best design.”

Jeremiah added, “You share photo or a video of what you're doing in your backyard and you hashtag #BackyardChallenge and @OutsideologistProject… We're looking forward to seeing what everybody's doing out there.”