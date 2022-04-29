What’s Next for Ant Anstead & Christina Hall as Judge Denies His Request for Full Custody

Getty Images

A custody battle is brewing between Ant Anstead and Christina Hall.

Anstead filed an emergency request for full custody of their son Hudson, 2, on Thursday, but a judge has denied it.

People reports a California Superior Court judge in Orange County determined Ant did not prove the circumstances were critical and that he didn’t give his ex-wife enough notice.

Now, the judge wants Ant and Christina to attend a hearing on June 28 to determine whether a change in their custody agreement is necessary.

Since their split in July, the exes have shared joint legal and physical custody of the toddler.

According to TMZ, Ant is asking for full custody because he believes that Christina is putting their son at risk.

In the court docs, Ant also brought attention to a recent incident involving Hudson, when the child was returned to him in January. At the time, Ant was not notified that Christina’s family all tested positive for COVID-19.

He said, “At the time my partner (who we know is Renée Zellweger) was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause."

Ant also expressed concern for Hudson’s health after he suffered a sunburn. Ant says he texted Christina about the sunburn. She allegedly responded, “... It didn't feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow."

Anstead claimed that Christina has not been very present in their son’s life, saying she spends an average of “9 full days each month" with their son for the past year and a half.

Along with wanting Christina to have Hudson on alternating weekends, he is requesting that she stop posting about their son on social media in any “commercial endeavor” unless he approves.

Christina responded to the filing, telling People, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

She added, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

The news comes weeks after Christina reportedly tied the knot with Joshua Hall.

As for Christina and Ant, they started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018.

The couple announced their split in September 2020. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A few days later, he indicated it was her decision to break up. Writing on Instagram, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Christina filed for divorce two months later.

They later split up their assets as part of the divorce. TMZ reported that Hall got four homes in California, as well as one in Tennessee. Along with the properties, she took a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring, while Anstead walked away with seven cars and 100% ownership of his business ventures.

They also agreed not to pay each other spousal support.