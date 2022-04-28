Ant Anstead Requests Full Custody of His Son with Ex-Wife Christina Hall

Getty

Ant Anstead is trying to change up his custody agreement with ex-wife Christina Hall!

People magazine reports Anstead has filed for full custody of their son, Hudson, 2.

Christina responded to the filing, by telling People, "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested."

She added, "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

The news comes weeks after Christina reportedly tied the knot with Joshua Hall.

Ant and Christina finalized their divorce in June.

As part of the settlement, they agreed to shared legal physical custody of Hudson.

TMZ reported that Haack got four homes in California, as well as one in Tennessee. Along with the properties, she took a Range Rover, a Bentley, and her wedding ring, while Anstead walked away with seven cars and 100% ownership of his business ventures.

They also agreed not to pay each other spousal support.

The couple announced their split in September 2020. At the time, she wrote on Instagram, “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

A few days later, he indicated it was her decision to break up. Writing on Instagram, “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don't like to share private matters publicly. I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina's decision brings her happiness."

Christina filed for divorce two months later.

Christina and Ant started dating in October 2017, and tied the knot in a surprise winter wedding in December 2018.