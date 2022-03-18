Tarek El Moussa Shares Message to Christina Haack as ‘Flip or Flop’ Ends

Instagram

Tarek El Moussa marked the series finale of HGTV’s “Flip or Flop” with a special Instagram message and shout-out to his ex-wife and co-host Christina Haack.

The exes were married from 2009-2018, co-hosting the show from 2013 through the final episode, which aired Thursday night.

Tarek, 40, posted a carousel of throwback photos to commemorate the ending of the home renovation show, and reminisced about his journey.

“I can’t believe this journey started in May 2010 with a home video and a dream of flipping houses on tv… it’s crazy to think 12 years later it’s coming to an end. I’ve spent almost a third of my life committed to this show,” he said.

“This week I’ve been reminiscing and looking back through some of the pictures I’ve taken through the years, trying to find the right ones to post…ones that truly represent what a wild ride this has been. Honestly, it’s almost impossible to capture in a post what this show and experience has meant to me. After an entire decade of filming ‘Flip or Flop,’ it truly feels like I have a massive family all around the world. All of you inspire me every day to keep pushing and keep going. From the crew working so hard behind the scenes, to our fans watching us every week, the support has been incredible.”

The star continued, “Thank you to everyone who has put their blood, sweat and tears into this show to make it what it is today—big shoutout to the crew, our contractors @tarekbuyshousesllc and our HGTV family. And of course a special thank you to to @rogerbehle For helping me through this entire process and being a friend and mentor since day one 🙏🏼.”



He ended with a message to Christina, writing, “A special thank you to @christinahaack for taking this journey with me. I think we did a pretty good job and I’m excited for what the future holds for both us and wish her nothing but the best! I would say I’m going to miss you guys but. I’m not going anywhere😎. I can’t wait to show you what comes next!”

El Moussa’s wife Heather Rae Young commented on the post, “So proud of you. I am in awe of you daily my love. Exciting things ahead ❤️❤️❤️❤️ I love you.”

Christina, who is now engaged to Josh Hall, shared her own post about the finale, sharing, “Tonight is the very last all-new Flip Or Flop episode! I want to say thank you again to each and every one of you who has watched throughout the years. I’ll always remember some of the crazy / very gross homes we have walked into, the amazing transformations and everything I learned about house flipping / design along the way. Tonight’s episode is another incredible before and after and I’m really proud of the way it turned out!”

Recently, an insider opened up to People about why the show was coming to an end. The source explained, "Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter."

The HGTV stars are the parents of daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6. Christina is also the mother of Hudson, 2, with ex-husband Ant Anstead.

Earlier this month, Haack reflected on “Flip or Flop” in an exclusive interview with People, saying, “I will be forever grateful to have had a series for a decade. It’s a huge accomplishment and everyone who worked on the show should be very proud.”

She also acknowledged the highs and lows the hosts experienced in the show, adding, “The series made it through ups and downs and trust me it wasn’t always easy.” Their very public divorce happened in the middle of the series’ run, and they had to navigate co-parenting and new relationships while being on-screen.

For her part, the California house flipper is moving on, telling People, “I’m looking forward to my next chapter and working in positive, fun and creative environments. I’m ready to let go of the stress and enjoy life and all it has to offer.”

Tarek also shared the news of the conclusion of the show in an Instagram post. In his caption, he wrote, “After an incredible 10-year run, Flip or Flop is coming to an end. This show would not have been possible without all of you following along, so THANK YOU!"

El Moussa continued, “You guys have been with us through it all — you watched me beat cancer, you've watched the babies grow up into the most amazing little humans, and everything in between 🙏🏼 But I'm not going anywhere and I can promise that you are going to love what comes next!"