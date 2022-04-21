Matthew Goode Explains Why He’s Not in ‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Matthew Goode is ready for people to see him in “The Offer,” premiering April 28 on Paramount+. He opened up to “Extra’s” Katie Krause about filming the 10-episode series about the making of “The Godfather,” and explained why doesn’t appear in the upcoming film “Downton Abbey: A New Era.”

Goode played Henry Talbot on Seasons 5 and 6 of “Downton Abbey” and in the 2019 movie, but Lady Mary’s husband is noticeably missing from the trailer for “A New Era.”

It turns out the actor was so busy working on “The Offer,” in which he plays late studio exec Robert Evans, that he couldn’t be part of the latest “Downton” movie. When Katie asked if he makes even a cameo appearance, he explained, “No, I was making this.”

As far as what fans will find most fascinating about “The Offer,” he said, “There are so many moments where you go, ‘Oh, my God, that happened?!’ and it is just astonishing,” adding, “This is a massive love letter to [producer] Al Ruddy, the film, and a lot of the characters.”

Ruddy, portrayed by Miles Teller, was the sole producer on “The Godfather,” and Goode praised the filmmaker as an “unsung hero” and “possibly the greatest physical producer of all time.”

Katie asked about the first time Matthew had watched “The Godfather,” asking what stood out to him most about the iconic film.