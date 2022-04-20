NBC

“Extra’s’” Terri Seymour caught up with Simon Cowell amid filming for the new season of “America’s Got Talent”!

Cowell also addressed some rumors that he’s retiring, saying, “I think there is some confusion… What am I going to do if I retire, because I don’t play golf… I’d be bored out of my mind.”

Seymour joked that he’d have more time to ride his bike. He responded, “Look… I have this job here and in England, and if something good comes up, I’d do it. It’s just about having more choice, I think.”

Cowell recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Lauren Silverman. In a recent interview, he noted that he was doing all the wedding planning, calling it “ghastly.” He cleared the air about his recent comments, saying, “I said that weddings themselves can be tricky. Everyone falls out, gets drunk, and regrets what they say. The whole lead-up is stressful. It should just be whatever.”

Simon also dished on the acts that have impressed the judges so far on “America’s Got Talent.”

While Cowell was initially “sulky,” things turned a corner!

“The first couple of days were a nightmare. I really thought the show was over because no one was any good,” Simon admitted. “Then day three, it just went in a completely, thank God, different direction, but I was really nervous.”

Cowell didn’t spill too much but noted that there is one Golden Buzzer, who is “unbelievably good.”

Along with having amazing talent, Cowell praised the stories this year. He added, “We’re seeing people we’ve never seen before, which I love.”

Howie isn’t currently filming “America’s Got Talent,” so Heidi recently suggested that Simon sit between her and Sofía Vergara. He quipped, “Forget about it. It’s bad enough sitting next to one of them…. They gang up on me. They’re always voting people through they know I don’t like on purpose.”

Cowell pointed out that he’s “really missing Howie.” He elaborated, “Every time it’s going, like, wrong, I always look over to Howie and we kind of like, we kind of have that look.”