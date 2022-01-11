Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Engaged

Getty Images

Simon Cowell, 62, is ready for the next step in his relationship with Lauren Silverman, 44!

People magazine reports they are engaged after he popped the question in Barbados during a holiday vacation.

According to the outlet, Cowell got down on one knee while they enjoyed a walk on the beach with their son Eric, 7, and her son Adam, 16.

A source shared, “They are both super happy. They've been together a long time now and adore each other so it's not a huge surprise to their close friends."

Simon’s rep has also confirmed the engagement.

Another insider told The Sun U.K., “Lauren was absolutely stunned and never in a million years expected Simon to pop the question. She burst into tears — happy tears — and obviously said yes straight away. It was important to Simon that the kids were there, too, as he adores them both and the family they’ve become.”

They added, “Simon and Lauren are ridiculously, nauseatingly in love — incredibly, lockdown brought them closer than ever.”

A few years ago, Simon showed some love for Lauren as he celebrated his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. He gushed, “Lauren, you've been my rock for the past few years, put up with everything I put up with.”