Khloé Kardahian’s One Little Regret About Her Nose Job

Instagram

Khloé Kardashian is getting candid about her nose job!

The star chatted about her plastic surgery during an ABC special with Robin Roberts, revealing, "My whole life I would say—I've always wanted my nose done, forever. But it's in the middle of your face and it's scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

Afterward, when a fan took to social media to announce, “Khloe got a nose job, omg,” the reality star responded.

Khloé explained, "Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it!"

Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True‘s first birthday. Love it! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022 @khloekardashian

Another commenter responded, “Worst recovery ever! I’ll never do it again!” Kardashian replied, "Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That's crazy. It honestly was so easy for me.” She then confessed, “My only regret is that I didn't do it sooner."

Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner — Khloé (@khloekardashian) April 7, 2022 @khloekardashian

Back in June, Khloé did open up to Cohen during the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reunion episode about her insecurities.

She said, "Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show,” however critical comments made her question her looks. "That's when I became hard on myself because I was like, 'Oh, this is how other people perceived me.’ I became insecure because of everyone else telling me."

The 37-year-old said of going under the knife, "For me, everyone says, 'Oh my gosh, she's had her third face transplant,' but I've had one nose job. And everyone gets so upset, like, why don't I talk about it. No one's ever asked me."

While “KUWTK” is over, Khloé and her famous family are starting a new chapter with their new Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

The show premieres April 14, and in a recent interview with Variety, Khloé said she will “pull back the curtain” on her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, after it was revealed he had fathered a child with another woman.

She explained, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”

During her chat with Robin Roberts, Khloé said of Tristan, "I still think he's a great guy and a great dad, he's just not the one for me."

In January, Thompson confirmed on Instagram he is the father of Maralee Nichols’ newborn baby, saying he wants to be a part of his son’s life.

Thompson wrote, “I take full responsibility for my actions,” adding, “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The NBA player also posted a public apology to Kardashian on Instagram Stories. The message said, "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."