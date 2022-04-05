Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker: New Details from Inside the Wedding (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker shocked fans when they tied the knot in Las Vegas, and now “Extra” has new details on the wedding ceremony.

Correspondent Katie Krause spoke with One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson about how the nuptials unfolded.

Frierson said he got a call around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning about a celebrity couple who wanted to get married with an Elvis officiant. At the time, he didn’t know who the stars were, saying the person booking it hinted, “This is going to be something big.”

The ceremony was set for 1:45 a.m., and Kourtney and Travis pulled up in a limousine with four friends (none being Kardashian family members), who recorded the wedding on their phones.

Marty said the couple was still dressed in the same outfits they wore to the Grammys, recalling, “They were just having fun… They were just in love. A lot of kissing and hugging, a lot of that going on.”

He said the couple exchanged vows and shared a wedding kiss. He teased, “They kissed the whole time,” and he confirmed Elvis played three songs. Frierson added, “They danced… and kissed while they were dancing and just had a lot of fun.”

Katie asked if the couple had a marriage license, and Marty shared, “As far as I know, they walked in here with an envelope.” He wasn’t sure if it was a license, however, explaining, “The officiants deal with all the paperwork.”

To him it seemed like wedding was “spur of the moment,” adding, “That really goes on a lot here.”

Afterward, they had the bouquet toss, and Marty said a friend caught the flowers on the second try!

Barker made a big splash when he popped the question in October. The drummer proposed amid a gorgeous display of roses and candles while the couple was in Montecito, California.

This is Kourtney’s first marriage (she was never married to ex Scott Disick), and Travis’ third. He was previously married to Melissa Kennedy and Shanna Moakler.

Meanwhile, fans will be along for the ride as Kourtney and Travis share their relationship journey on the new Hulu series “The Kardashians,” which debuts April 14.

In a trailer that dropped last month, we see a flash of Barker’s beach proposal before hearing Kourtney say, “Travis and I want to have a baby,” and then a clip of the pair in a doctor’s office as they start the process. Plus, later on, we see Kourtney lying in a hospital bed as Travis kisses her hand.