Ukrainian President Zelensky Delivers Video Message at 2022 Grammys

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the 2022 Grammys on Sunday night via video.

In the video, believed to be pre-taped in a bunker in Kyiv, Zelensky spoke about Russia invading Ukraine, asking viewers for their support.

He said, “The war. What’s more opposite to music?”

Zelensky continued, “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway.”

He noted, “We defend our freedom. To live. To love. To sound,” adding, “On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence. And then peace will come.”

Zelensky named several cities affected by the invasion, before ending with, “I have dream of them living, and free. Free like you on the Grammy stage.”

