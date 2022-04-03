Grammys 2022: The Complete Winners List — Updating Live!

Getty Images

The complete list of 2022 Grammy winners — updating live:

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith in You" — ABBA

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" — Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero" (Call Me by Your Name) — Lil Nas X

"drivers license" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

“We Are” — Jon Batiste

“Love for Sale” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice” — Justin Bieber

“Planet Her” — Doja Cat

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

"Back of My Mind" — H.E.R.

“Montero” — Lil Nas X

“Sour” — Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” — Taylor Swift

“Donda” — Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

"A Beautiful Noise" — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys And Brandi Carlile)

"drivers license" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

"Fight For You" — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Kiss Me More" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

"Leave the Door Open" — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

"Peaches" — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha "Fury" King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

"Right on Time" — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Aroof Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keep

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)" — Justin Bieber

"Planet Her (Deluxe)" — Doja Cat

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Positions" — Ariana Grande

"Sour" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"Hero" — Afrojack & David Guetta

"Loom" — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

"Before" — James Blake

"Heartbreak" — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" — Caribou

"Alive" — Rüfüs Du Sol

"The Business" — Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Subconsciously" — Black Coffee

"Fallen Embers" — ILLENIUM

"Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)" — Major Lazer

"Shockwave" — Marshmello

"Free Love" — Sylvan Esso

"Judgement" — Ten City

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties" — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

"Up" — Cardi B

"m y . l i f e" — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

"Way 2 Sexy" — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

"Thot S***" — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Pride.Is.The.Devil" — J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

"Need to Know" — Doja Cat

"Industry Baby" — Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

"Wusyaname" — Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

"Hurricane" — Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" — Shawn Carter, Kasseem Dean, Michael Forno, Nasir Jones & Earl Simmons, songwriters (DMX Featuring Jay-Z & Nas)

"Best Friend" — Amala Zandelie Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Randall Avery Hammers, Diamonté Harper, Asia Smith, Theron Thomas & Rocco Valdes, songwriters (Saweetie Featuring Doja Cat)

"Family Ties" — Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Hykeem Carter, Tobias Dekker, Colin Franken, Jasper Harris, Kendrick Lamar, Ronald Latour & Dominik Patrzek, songwriters (Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar)

"Jail" — Dwayne Abernathy, Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, Brian Hugh Warner, Kanye West & Mark Williams, songwriters (Kanye West Featuring Jay-Z)

"My.Life" — Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph & Jermaine Cole, songwriters (J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray)



Best Rap Album

"The Off-Season" — J. Cole

"Certified Lover Boy" — Drake

"King’s Disease II" — Nas

"Call Me If You Get Lost" — Tyler, The Creator

"Donda" — Kanye West

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" — Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" — H.E.R.

"Leave the Door Open" — Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

“New Light” — Eric Bellinger

“Something to Say” — Cory Henry

“Mood Valiant” — Hiatus Kaiyote

“Table for Two” — Lucky Daye

“Dinner Party: Dessert” — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

“Studying Abroad: Extended Stay” — Masego

Best Alternative Music Album

“Shore” — Fleet Foxes

“If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” — Halsey

“Jubilee” — Japanese Breakfast

“Collapsed in Sunbeams” — Arlo Parks

“Daddy’s Home” — St. Vincent

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" — Jessie Jo Dillon, Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Maren Morris)

"camera roll" — Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves & Daniel Tashian, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

"Cold" — Dave Cobb, J.T. Cure, Derek Mixon & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton) WINNER

"Country Again" — Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley & Thomas Rhett, songwriters (Thomas Rhett)

"Fancy Like" — Cameron Bartolini, Walker Hayes, Josh Jenkins & Shane Stevens, songwriters (Walker Hayes)

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram & Parker Welling, songwriters (Mickey Guyton)

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" — Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name" — Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive" — Jason Isbell

"Camera Roll" — Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" — Brothers Osborne WINNER

"Glad You Exist" — Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" — Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" — Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Album

“Skeletons” — Brothers Osborne

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

“The Marfa Tapes” — Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

“The Ballad of Dood and Juanita” — Sturgill Simpson

“Starting Over” — Chris Stapleton

Best Comedy Album

“The Comedy Vaccine” — Lavell Crawford

“Evolution” — Chelsea Handler

“Sincerely Louis CK” — Louis C.K.

“Thanks for Risking Your Life” — Lewis Black

“The Greatest Average American” — Nate Bargatze

“Zero Fs Given” — Kevin Hart

Best Music Video

"Shot in the Dark" — AC/DC

"Freedom" — Jon Batiste WINNER

"I Get a Kick Out of You" — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Happier Than Ever" — Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" — Lil Nas X

"Good 4 U" — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film

"Inside" — Bo Burnham

"David Byrne's American Utopia" — David Byrne

"Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" — Billie Eilish

"Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui" — Jimi Hendrix

"Summer Of Soul" — Various Artists

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“Generations” — The Baylor Project

“SuperBlue” — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

“Time Traveler” — Nnenna Freelon

“Flor” — Gretchen Parlato

“Songwrights Apothecary Lab” — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

"Changing Your Story" — Jekalyn Carr

"Royalty: Live at the Ryman" — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

"Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition" — Maverick City Music

"Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A." — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

"Believe for It" — CeCe Winans

Best Latin Pop Album

"Vértigo" — Pablo Alborán

"Mis Amores" — Paula Arenas

"Hecho a la Antigua" — Ricardo Arjona

"Mis Manos" — Camilo

"Mendó" — Alex Cuba

"Revelación" — Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

"Afrodisíaco" — Rauw Alejandro

"El Último Tour Del Mundo" — Bad Bunny

"Jose" — J Balvin

"KG0516" — KAROL G

"Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios) 8" — Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Deja”

“Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer”

“Origen”

“Calambre”

“El Madrileno”

“Sonidos de Karmatica Resonancia”

Best Global Music Performance

"Mohabbat" — Arooj Aftab WINNER

"Do Yourself" — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

"Pà Pá Pà" — Femi Kuti

"Blewu" — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

"Essence" — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Regional Mexican Music Album

“Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2” — Aida Cuevas

“A Mis 80's” — Vicente Fernández

“Seis” — Mon Laferte

“Un Canto Por México, Vol. II” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe)” — Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

“Salswing!” — Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

“En Cuaranetena” — El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

“Sin Salsa No Hay Paraiso” — Aymée Nuviola

“Colegas” — Gilberto Santa Rosa

“Live in Peru” — Tony Succar

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"All Eyes on Me" (from "Inside") — Bo Burnham (Bo Burnham) WINNER

"All I Know So Far" (from "P!nk: All I Know So Far") — Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (P!nk)

"Fight for You" (from "Judas and the Black Messiah") — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)

"Here I Am (Singing My Way Home" (from "Respect") — Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson & Carole King (Jennifer Hudson)

"Speak Now" (from "One Night in Miami") — Sam Ashworth & Leslie Odom Jr. (Leslie Odom Jr.)

Best Children’s Music Album

“Actívate” — 123 Andrés

“All One Tribe” — 1 Tribe Collective

“Black to the Future” — Pierce Freelon

“A Colorful World” — Falu

“Crayon Kids” — Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Best Spoken Word Album

"Aftermath" — LeVar Burton

"Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John

Lewis" — Don Cheadle

"Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago" — J. Ivy

"8:46" — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

"A Promised Land" — Barack Obama

Best American Roots Performance

“Cry” — Jon Batiste WINNER

“Love and Regret” — Billy Strings

“I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free” — The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Béla Fleck

“Same Devil” — Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

“Nightflyer” — Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon” — Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

“Call Me a Fool” — Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry” — Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste) WINNER

“Diamond Studded Shoes” — Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer” — Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

“Downhill from Everywhere” — Jackson Browne

“Leftover Feelings” — John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

“Native Sons” — Los Lobos

“Outside Child” — Allison Russell

“Stand for Myself” — Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

“Renewal” — Billy Strings

“My bluegrass Heart” — Béla Fleck

"A Tribute to Bill Monroe" — The Infamous Stringdusters

"Cuttin Grass - Vol 1" — Sturgill Simpson

"Music Is What I See" — Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

“100 Years of Blues” — Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

“Traveler’s Blues” — Blues Traveler

“I Be Trying” — Cedric Burnside

“Be Ready When I Call You” — Guy Davis

“Take Me Back” — Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Delta Kream” — The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

“Royal Tea” — Joe Bonamassa

“Uncivil War” — Shemekia Copeland

“Fire It Up” — Steve Cropper

“662” — Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

“One Night Lonely (Live)” — Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Long Violent History” — Tyler Childers

“Wednesday (Extended Edition)” — Madison Cunningham

“They’re Calling Me Home” — Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

“Blue Heron Suite” — Sarah Jarosz