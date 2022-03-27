Wesley Snipes on Playing One-Legged Stripper in New Kevin Hart Movie

Wesley Snipes hit the red carpet at the 2022 Oscars, where he dished on his upcoming movie “Back on the Strip” with Kevin Hart.

Snipes chatted with “Extra’s” Billy Bush and Rachel Lindsay about his role as the leader of the Black male stripper crew the Chocolate Chips.

The actor revealed, “I play a one-legged stripper,” and when Rachel asked what his stripper name is, he answered, “Mr. Chocolate, or something like that.”

The movie is set to debut in June, and Wesley confirmed, “Yes, the movie is done already… We already shot it.”

Snipes joked that it’s “definitely a drama,” adding, “and it may be a tragedy. It depends on the quality of the movie.”