There is a lot to unpack in the new trailer for “The Kardashians,” from baby talk to ex boyfriends and husbands, to Kim Kardashian’s romance with Pete Davidson.

First off… get ready for more Kardashians, because Kourtney and Travis Barker are ready to have children together!

We see a flash of Barker’s beach proposal before hearing Kourtney say, “Travis and I want to have a baby,” and then a clip of the pair at the doctor’s office as they start the process. Plus, later on, we see Kourtney lying in a hospital bed as Travis kisses her hand.

Kylie, who recently welcomed son Wolf with Travis Scott, also talks about expanding her family. After keeping her entire pregnancy with daughter Stormi a secret, she points out, “My pregnancy was really public this time,” as the trailer cuts to the paparazzi swarming a vehicle.

When it comes to exes, there are a few who show up.

Kourtney’s ex-partner Scott Disick, with whom she shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, appears to be at a fitting with Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. He’s heard saying, “They are going to like you for who you are, not what you wear,” before he quips, “I’m just kidding.”

Then there is Khloé’s now ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In January, he confirmed he fathered a child with another woman while he was still dating Khloé. The show will touch on what transpired behind the scenes. In the trailer, we see Khloé and Tristan with daughter True, 3, as Kardashian tells the cameras, “Tristan and I are complicated,” and see her sit down with the NBA player, telling him, “Trust takes time.”

Kim’s estranged husband Kanye West is in the video, too. She filed for divorce in February 2021, but the split has been contentious, to say the least. Kim can be heard saying, “It is really hard with Kanye.”

Her new love, Pete Davidson, gets a shout-out as Kris Jenner says, “This is a relationship that I don’t think anyone saw coming.” There is even a flashback to the “Saturday Night Live” kiss that seemed to start it all.

There might be new challenges ahead for the Kardashians as they tease some drama ahead. Kim is on the phone saying, “We have time and all of the resources to burn them all to the f**king ground,” which is followed by Kris and Khloé both insisting, “Never go against the family.”

The clip ends with Kim behind the scenes at “Saturday Night Live” holding hands with a group of friends and family, saying, “Please have a sense of humor, and please no one take anything personally that I say. I love you.”

The trailer comes on the heels of the family’s big interview with Variety last week, where Kim revealed the Hulu show won’t feature Pete, but that she will reveal “all the details” about how they met.

“I have not filmed with [Pete],” she told the magazine, later adding, “The Kardashians” will cover “how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know.” She continued, “I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it.”

Khloé also mentioned the storyline with Tristan, sharing, “I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show.”