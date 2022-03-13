Kanye's Latest Rants Hit Kim Over Custody, Plus: Texts from Pete Davidson

Getty Images

Are we moving into all-out war between Kanye West and Pete Davidson — or will Kanye accept Pete's new offer of peace?

On Sunday, West posted a succession of videos showing the rapper ranting about the state of his relationship with his children, heaping blame directly on ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

"I just got off the phone with Kim, I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing," he says in one video. "I said, 'It's never again.'"

Claiming she and the media do not respect fathers, he went on to say, "I'm not allowin' my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney, I have a say-so."

He continued, attacking Kim's custody and expressing outrage that he is being kept at arm's length from their daughter North West. Giving one example — and appearing emotionally agitated — West claimed to have moved his weekly Sunday Service in order to be able to see his children, but complained that Kim told him North would not attend.

What set Kanye off this time?

Apparently, North's continuing appearances on TikTok bother him. Specifically, he was outraged that North posted a video in which she sings about liking emo girls. "My daughter will not be lead by people who don't believe in God I am in a very good place and a very God place Inside the will of God I am being still right now This all feels like a set up They want me to react," he posted on Instagram.

TMZ reports that a friend of Kim's new BF Pete Davidson posted screen shots of a text exchange between Pete and Kanye that starts somewhat cordially, gets bitter, and ends without a resolution.

"Can you please take a second and calm down," one text purported to be from Pete says, "It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met."

He goes on to say, "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f**k up."

West — who uses profanity regularly — responds, "Oh you using profanity Where are you right now?" to which Pete responds, "In bed with your wife," including a shirtless photo of himself giving the peace sign.

Kanye insults Pete for having been to rehab, to which Pete replies, "It's wonders what those places do when you go get help. You should try in."

Pete then invites Kanye to meet in private to talk things through "man to man," but Kanye refuses, stating he would only see Pete at his Sunday Service — which would clearly be an unwelcoming place for Pete.

"Let me help you man I struggle with mental stuff too It's not an easy journey You don't have to feel this way anymore," Pete offers, before claiming he has pulled string to keep "SNL" from mocking him and even interceded on Kanye's behalf with stand-up comics "cause I don't want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there."

The text ends with, "But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I'm gonna stop being nice."

Meanwhile, West apparently threatened comedian and host D.L. Hughley, who last week slammed Kanye's treatment of Kim. Hughley said on "VLADTV," "He is stalking her. You could think it's cute. If it was my daughter, I'd do something about it. I don't think it's funny. I think that you can't write a beat so good that you get to do these things... The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple hundred million dollars."