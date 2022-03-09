Award Shows March 09, 2022
Rob Gronkowski Is Ready to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022
Get ready for energy, superstars, and lots of green slime when actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski co-host Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards!
The two will lead the charge in epic slimings and fun pranks as they celebrate fan-favorite stars from film, television, music, and sports.
Gronkowski sounds eager to take part, saying, “I’ve always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home.”
Cosgrove added, “The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show, with tons of energy, superstars, and, of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family, and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”
Miranda got her big break in Hollywood, starring on the Nickelodeon show “iCarly,” which aired new episodes from 2007-2012. Though the show ended in 2021, she is reprising her role as Carly Shay on a reboot of the show.
The reboot focuses on Carly, Spencer, and Freddie navigating life as 20-somethings. The second season is set to premiere April 8.
Cosgrove is up for Favorite Female TV Star, going up against Elizabeth Olsen, Hailee Steinfeld, Mary Mouser, Peyton List and Yara Shahidi.
Fans can start casting their votes in all the categories, starting today at KidsChoiceAwards.com!
Tune in to Nickelodeon on April 9 to see who wins a coveted Orange Blimp at Baker Hanger in Santa Monica.
See the nominees below:
TELEVISION:
FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW
"Are You Afraid of the Dark?"
"Danger Force"
"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"
"Raven’s Home"
"That Girl Lay Lay"
"The Baby-Sitters Club"
FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW
"Cobra Kai"
"iCarly"
"Loki"
"WandaVision"
"The Flash"
"Young Sheldon"
FAVORITE REALITY SHOW
"American Idol"
"Kids Baking Championship"
"LEGO Masters"
"America’s Got Talent"
"The Masked Singer"
"Wipeout"
FAVORITE CARTOON
"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous"
"Looney Tunes Cartoons"
"SpongeBob SquarePants"
"Teen Titans Go!"
"The Loud House"
"The Smurfs"
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)
Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, "The Baby-Sitters Club" | Gabby Lewis, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?")
Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, "Raven’s Home")
Sofia Wylie (Gina, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, "That Girl Lay Lay")
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)
Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, "The Astronauts" | Luke McCoy, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?")
Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester | Captain Man, "Danger Force")
Joshua Bassett (Ricky, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")
Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, "Danger Force")
Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, "Bunk’d")
Young Dylan (Young Dylan, "Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan")
FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff | Scarlet Witch, "WandaVision")
Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, "Hawkeye")
Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, "Cobra Kai")
Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, "iCarly")
Peyton List (Tory Nichols, "Cobra Kai")
Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, "Black-ish," "Grown-ish")
FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)
Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, "Young Sheldon")
Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton | "Hawkeye")
Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, "iCarly")
Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, "iCarly")
Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, "Cobra Kai")
Tom Hiddleston (Loki, "Loki")
FILM:
FAVORITE MOVIE
"Cinderella"
"Clifford the Big Red Dog"
"Disney’s Jungle Cruise"
"Space Jam: A New Legacy"
"Spider-Man: No Way Home"
"Tom & Jerry: The Movie"
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS
Angelina Jolie (Thena, "Eternals")
Camila Cabello (Cinderella, "Cinderella")
Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, "Disney’s Jungle Cruise")
Emma Stone (Estella | Cruella, "Disney’s Cruella")
Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff | Black Widow, "Black Widow")
Zendaya (MJ, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" | Chani, "Dune")
FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR
Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, "Disney’s Jungle Cruise" | John Hartley, "Red Notice")
John Cena (Jakob Toretto, "F9: The Fast Saga")
LeBron James (LeBron James, "Space Jam: A New Legacy")
Ryan Reynolds (Guy, "Free Guy" | Nolan Booth, "Red Notice")
Tom Holland (Peter Parker | Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: No Way Home")
Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, "F9: The Fast Saga")
FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE
Disney and Pixar’s Luca
Disney’s Encanto
PAW Patrol: The Movie
Sing 2
The Boss Baby: Family Business
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run
FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE
Awkwafina (Otto, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" | Sisu, "Raya and the Last Dragon")
Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, "The Addams Family 2")
Keanu Reeves (Sage, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run")
Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, "Sing 2")
Scarlett Johansson (Ash, "Sing 2")
Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run")
MUSIC:
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST
Adele
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Lady Gaga
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP
Black Eyed Peas
BTS
Florida Georgia Line
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Migos
FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION
"Beautiful Mistakes" – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion
"Best Friend" - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat
"Leave Before You Love Me" - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers
"Rumors" - Lizzo featuring Cardi B
"Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
"Stay" - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber
FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR
Adele (UK)
Camilo (Latin America)
Tones and I (Australia)
Tems (Africa)
BTS (Asia)
Rosalía (Europe)
Olivia Rodrigo (North America)
FAVORITE SONG
"All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift
"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran
"Easy On Me" – Adele
"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish
"Take My Breath" – The Weeknd
"Up" – Cardi B
FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST
Chlöe
Glass Animals
Jack Harlow
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Walker Hayes
FAVORITE ALBUM
"30" – Adele
"Certified Lover Boy" – Drake
"Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift
"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish
"Justice" – Justin Bieber
"Red (Taylor’s version)" – Taylor Swift
OTHER CATEGORIES:
FAVORITE MALE CREATOR
Austin Creed
MrBeast
Ninja
Ryan’s World
Spencer X
Unspeakable
FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR
Addison Rae
Charli D’Amelio
Emma Chamberlain
Kids Diana Show
Lexi Rivera
Miranda Sings
FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR
Candace Parker
Chloe Kim
Naomi Osaka
Sasha Banks
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR
Cristiano Ronaldo
LeBron James
Patrick Mahomes II
Shaun White
Stephen Curry
Tom Brady
FAVORITE VIDEO GAME
"Brookhaven"
"Minecraft"
"Just Dance 2022"
"Mario Party Superstars"