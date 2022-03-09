Rob Gronkowski Is Ready to Host Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2022

Nickelodeon

Get ready for energy, superstars, and lots of green slime when actress Miranda Cosgrove and NFL star Rob Gronkowski co-host Nickelodeon’s 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards!

The two will lead the charge in epic slimings and fun pranks as they celebrate fan-favorite stars from film, television, music, and sports.

Gronkowski sounds eager to take part, saying, “I’ve always been a kid at heart, so co-hosting the slimiest award show of the year will be an extraordinary time for me. I’m looking forward to bringing the fun that I have on and off the field to kids at home.”

Cosgrove added, “The Kids’ Choice Awards is such a unique show, with tons of energy, superstars, and, of course, lots of slime. Nickelodeon has always been my family, and to co-host this iconic show alongside Gronk will be a blast!”

Miranda got her big break in Hollywood, starring on the Nickelodeon show “iCarly,” which aired new episodes from 2007-2012. Though the show ended in 2021, she is reprising her role as Carly Shay on a reboot of the show.

The reboot focuses on Carly, Spencer, and Freddie navigating life as 20-somethings. The second season is set to premiere April 8.

Cosgrove is up for Favorite Female TV Star, going up against Elizabeth Olsen, Hailee Steinfeld, Mary Mouser, Peyton List and Yara Shahidi.

Fans can start casting their votes in all the categories, starting today at KidsChoiceAwards.com!

Tune in to Nickelodeon on April 9 to see who wins a coveted Orange Blimp at Baker Hanger in Santa Monica.

See the nominees below:

TELEVISION:

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

"Are You Afraid of the Dark?"

"Danger Force"

"High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"

"Raven’s Home"

"That Girl Lay Lay"

"The Baby-Sitters Club"

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

"Cobra Kai"

"iCarly"

"Loki"

"WandaVision"

"The Flash"

"Young Sheldon"

FAVORITE REALITY SHOW

"American Idol"

"Kids Baking Championship"

"LEGO Masters"

"America’s Got Talent"

"The Masked Singer"

"Wipeout"

FAVORITE CARTOON

"Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous"

"Looney Tunes Cartoons"

"SpongeBob SquarePants"

"Teen Titans Go!"

"The Loud House"

"The Smurfs"

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Havan Flores (Chapa / Volt, Danger Force)

Malia Baker (Mary Anne Spier, "The Baby-Sitters Club" | Gabby Lewis, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?")

Olivia Rodrigo (Nini, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

Raven-Symoné (Raven Baxter, "Raven’s Home")

Sofia Wylie (Gina, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

That Girl Lay Lay (Lay Lay, "That Girl Lay Lay")

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Bryce Gheisar (Elliott Combes, "The Astronauts" | Luke McCoy, "Are You Afraid of the Dark?")

Cooper Barnes (Ray Manchester | Captain Man, "Danger Force")

Joshua Bassett (Ricky, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series")

Luca Luhan (Bose / Brainstorm, "Danger Force")

Raphael Alejandro (Matteo Silva, "Bunk’d")

Young Dylan (Young Dylan, "Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan")

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff | Scarlet Witch, "WandaVision")

Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop, "Hawkeye")

Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso, "Cobra Kai")

Miranda Cosgrove (Carly Shay, "iCarly")

Peyton List (Tory Nichols, "Cobra Kai")

Yara Shahidi (Zoey Johnson, "Black-ish," "Grown-ish")

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Iain Armitage (Sheldon Cooper, "Young Sheldon")

Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton | "Hawkeye")

Jerry Trainor (Spencer Shay, "iCarly")

Nathan Kress (Freddie Benson, "iCarly")

Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso, "Cobra Kai")

Tom Hiddleston (Loki, "Loki")

FILM:

FAVORITE MOVIE

"Cinderella"

"Clifford the Big Red Dog"

"Disney’s Jungle Cruise"

"Space Jam: A New Legacy"

"Spider-Man: No Way Home"

"Tom & Jerry: The Movie"

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Angelina Jolie (Thena, "Eternals")

Camila Cabello (Cinderella, "Cinderella")

Emily Blunt (Lily Houghton, "Disney’s Jungle Cruise")

Emma Stone (Estella | Cruella, "Disney’s Cruella")

Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff | Black Widow, "Black Widow")

Zendaya (MJ, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" | Chani, "Dune")

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Dwayne Johnson (Frank Wolff, "Disney’s Jungle Cruise" | John Hartley, "Red Notice")

John Cena (Jakob Toretto, "F9: The Fast Saga")

LeBron James (LeBron James, "Space Jam: A New Legacy")

Ryan Reynolds (Guy, "Free Guy" | Nolan Booth, "Red Notice")

Tom Holland (Peter Parker | Spider-Man, "Spider-Man: No Way Home")

Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto, "F9: The Fast Saga")

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

Disney and Pixar’s Luca

Disney’s Encanto

PAW Patrol: The Movie

Sing 2

The Boss Baby: Family Business

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

FAVORITE VOICE FROM AN ANIMATED MOVIE

Awkwafina (Otto, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run" | Sisu, "Raya and the Last Dragon")

Charlize Theron (Morticia Addams, "The Addams Family 2")

Keanu Reeves (Sage, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run")

Reese Witherspoon (Rosita, "Sing 2")

Scarlett Johansson (Ash, "Sing 2")

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, "The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run")

MUSIC:

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Adele

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP

Black Eyed Peas

BTS

Florida Georgia Line

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Migos

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

"Beautiful Mistakes" – Maroon 5 featuring Megan Thee Stallion

"Best Friend" - Saweetie featuring Doja Cat

"Leave Before You Love Me" - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers

"Rumors" - Lizzo featuring Cardi B

"Save Your Tears" – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

"Stay" - The Kid LaROI & Justin Bieber

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Adele (UK)

Camilo (Latin America)

Tones and I (Australia)

Tems (Africa)

BTS (Asia)

Rosalía (Europe)

Olivia Rodrigo (North America)

FAVORITE SONG

"All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift

"Bad Habits" – Ed Sheeran

"Easy On Me" – Adele

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Take My Breath" – The Weeknd

"Up" – Cardi B

FAVORITE BREAKOUT ARTIST

Chlöe

Glass Animals

Jack Harlow

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Walker Hayes

FAVORITE ALBUM

"30" – Adele

"Certified Lover Boy" – Drake

"Fearless (Taylor’s Version)" – Taylor Swift

"Happier Than Ever" – Billie Eilish

"Justice" – Justin Bieber

"Red (Taylor’s version)" – Taylor Swift

OTHER CATEGORIES:

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Austin Creed

MrBeast

Ninja

Ryan’s World

Spencer X

Unspeakable

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Addison Rae

Charli D’Amelio

Emma Chamberlain

Kids Diana Show

Lexi Rivera

Miranda Sings

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

Candace Parker

Chloe Kim

Naomi Osaka

Sasha Banks

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Cristiano Ronaldo

LeBron James

Patrick Mahomes II

Shaun White

Stephen Curry

Tom Brady

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

"Brookhaven"

"Minecraft"

"Just Dance 2022"