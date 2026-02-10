Rose Byrne Recalls Getting Oscar News from Hubby Bobby Cannavale (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rose Byrne sat down with “Extra’s" Terri Seymour at the 2026 Oscar nominees luncheon.

The “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” star reacted to getting her first Oscar nomination — being woken from a sound sleep by her husband Bobby Cannavale to find out!

"I was in Australia, so it was the middle of the night and Bobby FaceTimed me… He called and I, like, burst into tears. My parents got up and woke up and they were like, ‘Oh, my God, did you get the nomination?’ So, it was really meaningful to share it with my mom and dad.”

After Bobby had to miss the Golden Globes, she shared that he will be her date at the Oscars.

“Yeah, he can't wait,” she said, "He's never been. I went once before because I presented with the cast of ‘Bridesmaids' in 2012.”

Byrne also praised her fellow nominees Jessie Buckley from “Hamnet,” Emma Stone from “Bugonia,” Kate Hudson from “Song Sung Blue,” and Renate Reinsve from “Sentimental Value.”

She gushed, “The women in my category are just extraordinary and I've seen all their work now and they're breathtaking, and I can't wait to celebrate and make them feel uncomfortable and tell them how much I love them."

Rose was also named the 2026 Woman of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

She told Terri, "I'm so excited. I've heard this event is an absolute riot and really fun and… my friends said, 'You have to do this... It's so fun, and it's really sort of nourishing and creative and you get to be students who are not cynical and who are not jaded and who have the future are the future.’"

Rose also dished on her upcoming TV show, the crime drama “The Good Daughter” on Peacock.