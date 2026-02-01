Getty Images

On Sunday, Lady Gaga showed major love for her fiancé Michael Polansky at the 2026 Grammys.

After winning Best Pop Vocal Album for her album “Mayhem,” Gaga gave Michael a shout-out in her acceptance speech.

She said, “I have to say thank you first to my partner, Michael. You are by my side every single day in a way that I can't thank you enough for, and you worked so hard with me on this record all year.”

Gaga professed her love for Michael, adding, “So, I love you and thank you.”

She also offered some words of wisdom to her fellow female peers, saying, “I know sometimes when you're in the studio with a bunch of guys, it can be hard. I urge you to always listen to yourself and always fight for your ideas, fight for your songs, fight for yourself as a producer. Make sure that you are heard loudly.”

During the star-studded show, Gaga performed her nominated song “Abracadabra,” which was up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

Gaga nabbed seven nominations, winning two this year. Along with Best Pop Vocal Album for “Mayhem,” she also took home Best Dance Pop Recording for "Abracadabra".