Award Shows February 22, 2026
Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams Make It Red-Carpet Official
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made it red-carpet official at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards Sunday.
It was date night for the happy couple, who had previously attended ceremonies together while avoiding walking any red carpets in tandem.
Mescal, 29, was in a black jacket and pants and a simple white dress shirt. He was on hand as a nominee for his work portraying a young William Shakespeare in "Hamnet." Mescal lost Leading Actor to newcomer Robert Aramayo for "I Swear," a film that hasn't made an impression in the U.S.
Singer Abrams, 26, wore an elegant black gown with a floral pattern, her hair tucked behind her ear.
The effortlessly chic couple was all smiles on the carpet and throughout the ceremony.
Paul and Gracie, who have been together for nearly two years, most recently partied in public after the Golden Globes in L.A. last month. They were seen having a blast at Chateau Marmont.