Paul Mescal & Gracie Abrams Make It Red-Carpet Official

Getty Images

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams made it red-carpet official at the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards Sunday.

It was date night for the happy couple, who had previously attended ceremonies together while avoiding walking any red carpets in tandem.

Mescal, 29, was in a black jacket and pants and a simple white dress shirt. He was on hand as a nominee for his work portraying a young William Shakespeare in "Hamnet." Mescal lost Leading Actor to newcomer Robert Aramayo for "I Swear," a film that hasn't made an impression in the U.S.

Singer Abrams, 26, wore an elegant black gown with a floral pattern, her hair tucked behind her ear.

The effortlessly chic couple was all smiles on the carpet and throughout the ceremony.