Award Shows February 22, 2026
BAFTAs 2026: 'One Battle After Another' Dominates, Plus: Complete List of Winners
The BAFTA Film Awards were announced at a star-studded ceremony in London today, providing tantalizing clues as to who might go on to win Oscar gold.
Paul Thomas Anderson's epic "One Battle After Another" won six of the evening's top honors, including Best Film and Best Director, while "Sinners" scored three.
Jessie Buckley nabbed Leading Actress for "Hamnet," further bolstering her chances of winning the Oscar. The acclaimed movie was also honored as Outstanding British Film.
Robert Aramayo won Leading Actor for his work in "I Swear," a biopic of John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome activist. The British public voted for Aramayo as the year's Rising Star.
THR reports that Aramayo's win for Leading Actor — besting Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke and Jesse Plemons — was such a shocker the audience gasped.
"Sinners" actress Wunmi Mosaku made history, becoming the first Black British winner in the Supporting Actress category, while Sean Penn picked up his latest trophy for his attention-grabbing performance in "One Battle After Another."
Ryan Coogler, writer-director of "Sinners," also made history — he is the first Black winner in the Original Screenplay category.
Check out all the nominees below, with winners updating live!
Best Film
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another" WINNER
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
Best Director
Yorgos Lanthimos, "Bugonia"
Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"
Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"
Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" WINNER
Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"
Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"
Outstanding British Film
"28 Years Later"
"The Ballad of Wallis Island"
"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"
"Die My Love"
"H Is for Hawk"
"Hamnet" WINNER
"I Swear"
"Mr. Burton"
"Pillion"
"Steve"
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo, "I Swear" WINNER
Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"
Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"
Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"
Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"
Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" WINNER
Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"
Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"
Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"
Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"
Emma Stone, "Bugonia"
Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"
Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"
Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"
Peter Mullan, "I Swear"
Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" WINNER
Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’zion, "Marty Supreme"
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"
Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners" WINNER
Carey Mulligan, "The Ballad of Wallis Island"
Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"
Emily Watson, "Hamnet"
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
"The Ceremony"
"My Father’s Shadow" WINNER
"Pillion"
"A Want in Her"
"Wasteman"
Adapted Screenplay
"The Ballad of Wallis Island"
"Bugonia"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another" WINNER
"Pillion"
Original Screenplay
"I Swear"
"Marty Supreme"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners" WINNER
Children’s & Family Film
"Arco"
"Boong" WINNER
"Lilo & Stitch"
"Zootropolis 2"
Film Not in the English Language
"It Was Just an Accident"
"The Secret Agent"
"Sentimental Value" WINNER
"Sirât"
"The Voice of Hind Rajab"
Costume Design
Kate Hawley, "Frankenstein" WINNER
Malgosia Turzanska, "Hamnet"
Miyako Bellizzi, "Marty Supreme"
Ruth E. Carter, "Sinners"
Paul Tazewell, "Wicked: For Good"
Special Visual Effects
"Avatar: Fire and Ash" WINNER
"F1"
"Frankenstein"
"How to Train Your Dragon"
"The Lost Bus"
Documentary
"2,000 Meters to Andriivka"
"Apocalypse in the Tropics"
"Cover-Up"
"Mr. Nobody Against Putin" WINNER
"The Perfect Neighbor"
Animated Film
"Elio"
"Little Amélie"
"Zootropolis 2" WINNER
Casting
"I Swear" WINNER
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sentimental Value"
"Sinners"
Cinematography
"Frankenstein"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another" WINNER
"Sinners"
"Train Dreams"
Editing
"F1"
"A House of Dynamite"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners" WINNER
Makeup & Hair
"Frankenstein" WINNER
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"Sinners"
"Wicked: For Good"
Original Score
"Bugonia"
"Frankenstein"
"Hamnet"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners" WINNER
Production Design
"Frankenstein" WINNER
"Hamnet"
"Marty Supreme"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
Sound
"F1" WINNER
"Frankenstein"
"One Battle After Another"
"Sinners"
"Warfare"
British Short Animation
"Cardboard"
"Solstice"
"Two Black Boys in Paradise" WINNER
British Short Film
"Magid/Zafar"
"Nostalgie"
"Terence"
"This Is Endometriosis" WINNER
"Welcome Home Freckles"
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Robert Aramayo WINNER
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling