The BAFTA Film Awards were announced at a star-studded ceremony in London today, providing tantalizing clues as to who might go on to win Oscar gold.

Paul Thomas Anderson's epic "One Battle After Another" won six of the evening's top honors, including Best Film and Best Director, while "Sinners" scored three.

Jessie Buckley nabbed Leading Actress for "Hamnet," further bolstering her chances of winning the Oscar. The acclaimed movie was also honored as Outstanding British Film.

Robert Aramayo won Leading Actor for his work in "I Swear," a biopic of John Davidson, a Tourette syndrome activist. The British public voted for Aramayo as the year's Rising Star.

THR reports that Aramayo's win for Leading Actor — besting Timothée Chalamet, Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael B. Jordan, Ethan Hawke and Jesse Plemons — was such a shocker the audience gasped.

"Sinners" actress Wunmi Mosaku made history, becoming the first Black British winner in the Supporting Actress category, while Sean Penn picked up his latest trophy for his attention-grabbing performance in "One Battle After Another."

Ryan Coogler, writer-director of "Sinners," also made history — he is the first Black winner in the Original Screenplay category.

Check out all the nominees below, with winners updating live!

Best Film

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another" WINNER

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Best Director

Yorgos Lanthimos, "Bugonia"

Chloé Zhao, "Hamnet"

Josh Safdie, "Marty Supreme"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "One Battle After Another" WINNER

Joachim Trier, "Sentimental Value"

Ryan Coogler, "Sinners"

Outstanding British Film

"28 Years Later"

"The Ballad of Wallis Island"

"Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy"

"Die My Love"

"H Is for Hawk"

"Hamnet" WINNER

"I Swear"

"Mr. Burton"

"Pillion"

"Steve"

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo, "I Swear" WINNER

Timothée Chalamet, "Marty Supreme"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "One Battle After Another"

Ethan Hawke, "Blue Moon"

Michael B. Jordan, "Sinners"

Jesse Plemons, "Bugonia"

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley, "Hamnet" WINNER

Rose Byrne, "If I Had Legs I’d Kick You"

Kate Hudson, "Song Sung Blue"

Chase Infiniti, "One Battle After Another"

Renate Reinsve, "Sentimental Value"

Emma Stone, "Bugonia"

Supporting Actor

Benicio del Toro, "One Battle After Another"

Jacob Elordi, "Frankenstein"

Paul Mescal, "Hamnet"

Peter Mullan, "I Swear"

Sean Penn, "One Battle After Another" WINNER

Stellan Skarsgård, "Sentimental Value"

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’zion, "Marty Supreme"

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, "Sentimental Value"

Wunmi Mosaku, "Sinners" WINNER

Carey Mulligan, "The Ballad of Wallis Island"

Teyana Taylor, "One Battle After Another"

Emily Watson, "Hamnet"

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

"The Ceremony"

"My Father’s Shadow" WINNER

"Pillion"

"A Want in Her"

"Wasteman"

Adapted Screenplay

"The Ballad of Wallis Island"

"Bugonia"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another" WINNER

"Pillion"

Original Screenplay

"I Swear"

"Marty Supreme"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners" WINNER

Children’s & Family Film

"Arco"

"Boong" WINNER

"Lilo & Stitch"

"Zootropolis 2"

Film Not in the English Language

"It Was Just an Accident"

"The Secret Agent"

"Sentimental Value" WINNER

"Sirât"

"The Voice of Hind Rajab"

Costume Design

Kate Hawley, "Frankenstein" WINNER

Malgosia Turzanska, "Hamnet"

Miyako Bellizzi, "Marty Supreme"

Ruth E. Carter, "Sinners"

Paul Tazewell, "Wicked: For Good"

Special Visual Effects

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" WINNER

"F1"

"Frankenstein"

"How to Train Your Dragon"

"The Lost Bus"

Documentary

"2,000 Meters to Andriivka"

"Apocalypse in the Tropics"

"Cover-Up"

"Mr. Nobody Against Putin" WINNER

"The Perfect Neighbor"

Animated Film

"Elio"

"Little Amélie"

"Zootropolis 2" WINNER

Casting

"I Swear" WINNER

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sentimental Value"

"Sinners"

Cinematography

"Frankenstein"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another" WINNER

"Sinners"

"Train Dreams"

Editing

"F1"

"A House of Dynamite"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners" WINNER

Makeup & Hair

"Frankenstein" WINNER

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"Sinners"

"Wicked: For Good"

Original Score

"Bugonia"

"Frankenstein"

"Hamnet"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners" WINNER

Production Design

"Frankenstein" WINNER

"Hamnet"

"Marty Supreme"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

Sound

"F1" WINNER

"Frankenstein"

"One Battle After Another"

"Sinners"

"Warfare"

British Short Animation

"Cardboard"

"Solstice"

"Two Black Boys in Paradise" WINNER

British Short Film

"Magid/Zafar"

"Nostalgie"

"Terence"

"This Is Endometriosis" WINNER

"Welcome Home Freckles"

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)