Getty Images

“The Subway” singer Chappell Roan is joining the chatter about her jawdropping topless look at the 2026 Grammys!

On Sunday, Roan hit the red carpet in a sheer maroon Mugler gown that hung from nipple rings.

The following day, Chappell posted pics of the dress on her Instagram. She wrote, “Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look’s actually so awesome and weird. I recommend just exercising your free will it’s really fun and silly 😃.”

“Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me!!” Chappell added while referencing her two nominations for Record of the Year and Pop Solo Performance.

Women’s Wear Daily reports it was an homage to Thierry Mugler’s spring 1998 couture show and the black “Nipple Ring” dress worn by Erica Vanbriel.

Chappell’s look, however, may have been a bit deceiving. According to People magazine the dress featured an invisible bodice with faux nipples.

“Extra’s” Derek Hough and Jeannie Mai also broke down Chappell’s look in the studio with Mai calling it a “moment.”

She explained, “This is Mugler and Mugler always asks for drama, anatomy, and a little club tip couture and Chappell is the one person that’s going to bring us absolute extremity, and she did it right.”