Lily James Teases ‘Pam & Tommy’ Finale and Her Next Major Transformation

Getty Images

The “Pam & Tommy” finale is coming up, and “Extra’s” Katie Krause caught up with star Lily James to get the scoop.

Lily plays “Baywatch” star Pamela Anderson opposite Sebastian Stan’s Tommy Lee, and she’s still taken aback seeing her transformation.

Looking at a giant poster of herself while on the red carpet, James said, “There we are. Yes, it's very strange. It’s very weird. They are everywhere. I was in Bordeaux and it was in the airport there. I was like, ‘There I am.’”

Dishing on the finale, James teased, “There is growth and change throughout the series, and by the end it just ends in a totally different place from where we started… Really landing the bigger picture and message of the show.”

She added, “I'm just so excited to watch it and so happy for her. And I think it will be just incredible to watch it and see it in her own words.”

Fans loved her transformation… so who would James want to transform into next?

“I’ve always wanted to play Janis Joplin — I am obsessed with her,” she confessed, adding, “But maybe a musician would be cool.”

First, she is off to present at the Oscars!

Lily admitted she’s “very excited, terrified actually, not excited… No, it will be great. There are some amazing films this year.”