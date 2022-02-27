SAG Awards 2022 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their 2022 pre-SAG Awards rituals!

Kerry Washington showed off her glam transformation to Celine Dion's "It's All Coming Back to Me."

She followed up with some pics in her gorgeous yellow dress.

Reese Withespoon got ready with "a little inspiration from Dolly 💅🏻 💫💕"

Jung Ho-yeon got some support from a furry friend dressed in a "Squid Game" uniform as she got ready.

Vanessa Hudgens showed off some leg in a mint-green dress.

Jada Pinkett-Smith was a vision in a blue gown.

Jessica Chastain showed off her view in Santa Monica as she got ready for the show.

Elle Fanning gave fans an inside look at the beauty products she was using today.